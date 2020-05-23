Rent Calculator
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE
13336 Fairway Glen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13336 Fairway Glen Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the first floor. Tiled throughout, enclosed, screened patio and storage closet. The community has a pool, easy access to US 417, Florida Turnpike and the airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Meadow Woods, FL
.
What amenities does 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods
.
Does 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13336 FAIRWAY GLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
