1323 Timberbend Cir

Amenities
- This beautiful and well-kept house features 4 Bedrooms and 2 and a half Bathrooms, and a bonus room, located at Pebble Creek at Meadow Woods Gated Community.
The Community has a pool.
It is also conveniently located near Florida Turnpike and 417, MCO airport and other major Roads, The Loop and Florida Mall, restaurants and schools.
Information:
- Available: Starting July 10th, 2019
- Rent: $1,975.00 per month
- Security Deposit: $1,975.00 minimum
- Pets: Allowed, small
- Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet
- Application Fee: $60.00 per adult
- Beds: 4
- Bathrooms: 2 1/2
Appliances:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Washer
Requirements:
- Income required 3 times the rent
- NO Criminal Records (Felony of Manufacture or Distribution of illegal substance within the last 7 years) (Sexual related offenses for any time period)
- Credit Score on a good standing
- NO Evictions in the last 5 years.
- Lease Creation Fee: $100.00
-**Tenant Liability Insurance Required, for $12.50 more a month; or Renter's Insurance Required**
***Hablamos Espanol**
(RLNE4020801)