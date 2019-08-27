All apartments in Meadow Woods
1323 Timberbend Cir

1323 Timberbend Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Timberbend Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This beautiful and well-kept house features 4 Bedrooms and 2 and a half Bathrooms, and a bonus room, located at Pebble Creek at Meadow Woods Gated Community.

The Community has a pool.

It is also conveniently located near Florida Turnpike and 417, MCO airport and other major Roads, The Loop and Florida Mall, restaurants and schools.

Information:
- Available: Starting July 10th, 2019
- Rent: $1,975.00 per month
- Security Deposit: $1,975.00 minimum
- Pets: Allowed, small
- Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet
- Application Fee: $60.00 per adult
- Beds: 4
- Bathrooms: 2 1/2

Appliances:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Washer

Requirements:
- Income required 3 times the rent
- NO Criminal Records (Felony of Manufacture or Distribution of illegal substance within the last 7 years) (Sexual related offenses for any time period)
- Credit Score on a good standing
- NO Evictions in the last 5 years.
- Lease Creation Fee: $100.00
-**Tenant Liability Insurance Required, for $12.50 more a month; or Renter's Insurance Required**

***Hablamos Espanol**

(RLNE4020801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Timberbend Cir have any available units?
1323 Timberbend Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1323 Timberbend Cir have?
Some of 1323 Timberbend Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Timberbend Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Timberbend Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Timberbend Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 Timberbend Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1323 Timberbend Cir offer parking?
No, 1323 Timberbend Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1323 Timberbend Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 Timberbend Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Timberbend Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1323 Timberbend Cir has a pool.
Does 1323 Timberbend Cir have accessible units?
No, 1323 Timberbend Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Timberbend Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 Timberbend Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 Timberbend Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 Timberbend Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
