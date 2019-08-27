1323 Timberbend Cir

Amenities

- This beautiful and well-kept house features 4 Bedrooms and 2 and a half Bathrooms, and a bonus room, located at Pebble Creek at Meadow Woods Gated Community.



The Community has a pool.



It is also conveniently located near Florida Turnpike and 417, MCO airport and other major Roads, The Loop and Florida Mall, restaurants and schools.



Information:

- Available: Starting July 10th, 2019

- Rent: $1,975.00 per month

- Security Deposit: $1,975.00 minimum

- Pets: Allowed, small

- Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet

- Application Fee: $60.00 per adult

- Beds: 4

- Bathrooms: 2 1/2



Appliances:

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Dishwasher

- Dryer

- Washer



Requirements:

- Income required 3 times the rent

- NO Criminal Records (Felony of Manufacture or Distribution of illegal substance within the last 7 years) (Sexual related offenses for any time period)

- Credit Score on a good standing

- NO Evictions in the last 5 years.

- Lease Creation Fee: $100.00

-**Tenant Liability Insurance Required, for $12.50 more a month; or Renter's Insurance Required**



***Hablamos Espanol**



