Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

13220 Galicia Street

13220 Galicia Street · No Longer Available
Location

13220 Galicia Street, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Meadow Woods Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous 3/2 Condo! Great Location Near Major Highways And Shopping Centers! Gated community with pool! Great price and includes all appliances to include; Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Cute screened in patio.Rent also includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13220 Galicia Street have any available units?
13220 Galicia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 13220 Galicia Street have?
Some of 13220 Galicia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13220 Galicia Street currently offering any rent specials?
13220 Galicia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13220 Galicia Street pet-friendly?
No, 13220 Galicia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 13220 Galicia Street offer parking?
No, 13220 Galicia Street does not offer parking.
Does 13220 Galicia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13220 Galicia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13220 Galicia Street have a pool?
Yes, 13220 Galicia Street has a pool.
Does 13220 Galicia Street have accessible units?
No, 13220 Galicia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13220 Galicia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13220 Galicia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13220 Galicia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13220 Galicia Street has units with air conditioning.

