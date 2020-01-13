13220 Galicia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous 3/2 Condo! Great Location Near Major Highways And Shopping Centers! Gated community with pool! Great price and includes all appliances to include; Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Cute screened in patio.Rent also includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.