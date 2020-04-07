All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:48 PM

1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE

1310 Honey Blossom Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1310 Honey Blossom Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Sawgrass Plantation subdivision. 15 minutes to the airport,the Florida Turnpike and 417. The property has new carpeting, 2 car garage, all LG or GE appliances and includes a washer / dryer. Both bedrooms have there own bathroom on the second floor. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have any available units?
1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have?
Some of 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College