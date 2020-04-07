1310 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Sawgrass Plantation subdivision. 15 minutes to the airport,the Florida Turnpike and 417. The property has new carpeting, 2 car garage, all LG or GE appliances and includes a washer / dryer. Both bedrooms have there own bathroom on the second floor. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).