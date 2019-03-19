All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12357 Sawgrass Prairie Loop

12357 Sawgrass Prairie Loop · No Longer Available
Location

12357 Sawgrass Prairie Loop, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
12357 Sawgrass Prairle Loop Available 03/01/19 Amazing Sawgrass Plantation Community - Just in time for the Spring! This SPACIOUS home is what Central Florida Living is about! 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, . Plus a den/library/flex space and an upstairs loft! This home gives you space for family, friends & work too. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Formal rooms allow you to host and the bonus room adjoining the kitchen is great for everyday living. The kitchen is very spacious and has beautiful cabinetry along with silestone counters. All appliances are included. Guest room downstairs. The master suite is large, beautiful master bath with double sinks. Double garage and large backyard. Got a small furry friend, bring them too. All of this in a great community that is close to all that Central Florida has to offer! This won't last! Roommates Welcome!

**Occupied and requires 24 hr. notice, please DO NOT knock. Must call leasing agent to confirm appointment.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4694030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

