12357 Sawgrass Prairle Loop Available 03/01/19 Amazing Sawgrass Plantation Community - Just in time for the Spring! This SPACIOUS home is what Central Florida Living is about! 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, . Plus a den/library/flex space and an upstairs loft! This home gives you space for family, friends & work too. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Formal rooms allow you to host and the bonus room adjoining the kitchen is great for everyday living. The kitchen is very spacious and has beautiful cabinetry along with silestone counters. All appliances are included. Guest room downstairs. The master suite is large, beautiful master bath with double sinks. Double garage and large backyard. Got a small furry friend, bring them too. All of this in a great community that is close to all that Central Florida has to offer! This won't last! Roommates Welcome!



**Occupied and requires 24 hr. notice, please DO NOT knock. Must call leasing agent to confirm appointment.**



No Cats Allowed



