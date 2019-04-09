1030 Adelphi Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/856e71b010 ----

O - Don\'t miss the opportunity to checkout your dream home!!! Schedule your showing today for this beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This amazing home contains the master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, and a master bathroom. The master bathroom has 2 sinks, and separate shower and an incredible tub.

This extraordinary home located inside a gated community is a must see! Schedule your showing today, and hurry up because this amazing offer won\'t last long!



Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.



Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:

Application Fee $65 per adult

Administration Fee $195

Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds)

(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)



Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.