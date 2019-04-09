All apartments in Meadow Woods
1030 Adelphi Ln

1030 Adelphi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Adelphi Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/856e71b010 ----
O - Don\'t miss the opportunity to checkout your dream home!!! Schedule your showing today for this beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This amazing home contains the master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, and a master bathroom. The master bathroom has 2 sinks, and separate shower and an incredible tub.
This extraordinary home located inside a gated community is a must see! Schedule your showing today, and hurry up because this amazing offer won\'t last long!

Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Administration Fee $195
Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds)
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Adelphi Ln have any available units?
1030 Adelphi Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1030 Adelphi Ln have?
Some of 1030 Adelphi Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Adelphi Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Adelphi Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Adelphi Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Adelphi Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Adelphi Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Adelphi Ln offers parking.
Does 1030 Adelphi Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Adelphi Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Adelphi Ln have a pool?
No, 1030 Adelphi Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Adelphi Ln have accessible units?
No, 1030 Adelphi Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Adelphi Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Adelphi Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Adelphi Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1030 Adelphi Ln has units with air conditioning.

