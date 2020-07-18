6789 SE Warwick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Come enjoy all that Summerfield has to offer - golf, tennis, pool, proximity to downtown Stuart and beaches - in this fully furnished and equipped three bedroom villa. It features a master suite, private, screened patio, granite in kitchen, and two-car garage. Occupancy limit two persons. No pets and no smoking. Available in December. Minimum stay at rate noted is four months. Shorter stays considered but subject to higher monthly rate. Price inclusive of utilities. Go to http://www.thechampionsclubgolf.com/ for info on golf packages.