6789 SE Warwick Lane

Amenities
Come enjoy all that Summerfield has to offer - golf, tennis, pool, proximity to downtown Stuart and beaches - in this fully furnished and equipped three bedroom villa. It features a master suite, private, screened patio, granite in kitchen, and two-car garage. Occupancy limit two persons. No pets and no smoking. Available in December. Minimum stay at rate noted is four months. Shorter stays considered but subject to higher monthly rate. Price inclusive of utilities. Go to http://www.thechampionsclubgolf.com/ for info on golf packages.