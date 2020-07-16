2483 SW Regency Road

Amenities

River Forest 3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage on Corner Lot. Renovated in 2020 with New 2 tone Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances & Quartz countertops. Upgrades include New Tile & laminate floors, both Bathroom have been updated, New High Hat Lighting, New light fixtures, New Doors & Ceiling Fans. New Paint inside & out. Special Features included High Ceilings, Split floor plan, Formal Dining, Living Room & large Screen Enclosed Patio. Spacious Master Bedroom with Updated Bath features Dual Sinks, Walk In Shower with Glass Enclosure, Large Walk in closets with built in cabinets. County Water & Sewer. New Metal Roof & Hurricane Shutters. This home is not part of the HOA. 1st, Last & Security. Tenant responsible for County Water, Electric & Cable/internet. $50 Credit/Background check. $75 brokerage fee.