Martin County, FL
2483 SW Regency Road
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:57 PM

2483 SW Regency Road

2483 Southwest Regency Way · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2483 Southwest Regency Way, Martin County, FL 34997

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
River Forest 3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage on Corner Lot. Renovated in 2020 with New 2 tone Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances & Quartz countertops. Upgrades include New Tile & laminate floors, both Bathroom have been updated, New High Hat Lighting, New light fixtures, New Doors & Ceiling Fans. New Paint inside & out. Special Features included High Ceilings, Split floor plan, Formal Dining, Living Room & large Screen Enclosed Patio. Spacious Master Bedroom with Updated Bath features Dual Sinks, Walk In Shower with Glass Enclosure, Large Walk in closets with built in cabinets. County Water & Sewer. New Metal Roof & Hurricane Shutters. This home is not part of the HOA. 1st, Last & Security. Tenant responsible for County Water, Electric & Cable/internet. $50 Credit/Background check. $75 brokerage fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2483 SW Regency Road have any available units?
2483 SW Regency Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2483 SW Regency Road have?
Some of 2483 SW Regency Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2483 SW Regency Road currently offering any rent specials?
2483 SW Regency Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2483 SW Regency Road pet-friendly?
No, 2483 SW Regency Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 2483 SW Regency Road offer parking?
Yes, 2483 SW Regency Road offers parking.
Does 2483 SW Regency Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2483 SW Regency Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2483 SW Regency Road have a pool?
No, 2483 SW Regency Road does not have a pool.
Does 2483 SW Regency Road have accessible units?
No, 2483 SW Regency Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2483 SW Regency Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2483 SW Regency Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2483 SW Regency Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2483 SW Regency Road does not have units with air conditioning.
