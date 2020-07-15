9339 SE 132ND PLACE

Amenities

Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan. Along with this rental, you have access to 3 pools, Fitness Center with state of the art equipment, pavilions, softball fields, shuffle board, bocce ball, pickeball, tennis, nature trail etc. Garbage pickup included in rent, as well as, lawn maintenance. Water is $60/month and Lessee pays for electricity. Located in a gated community. ONLY leases for at least 1 year considered. Call today for a viewing.