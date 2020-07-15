All apartments in Marion County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:15 PM

9339 SE 132ND PLACE

9339 SE 132nd Pl · (352) 805-7653
Location

9339 SE 132nd Pl, Marion County, FL 34491

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan. Along with this rental, you have access to 3 pools, Fitness Center with state of the art equipment, pavilions, softball fields, shuffle board, bocce ball, pickeball, tennis, nature trail etc. Garbage pickup included in rent, as well as, lawn maintenance. Water is $60/month and Lessee pays for electricity. Located in a gated community. ONLY leases for at least 1 year considered. Call today for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9339 SE 132ND PLACE have any available units?
9339 SE 132ND PLACE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9339 SE 132ND PLACE have?
Some of 9339 SE 132ND PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9339 SE 132ND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9339 SE 132ND PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9339 SE 132ND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9339 SE 132ND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 9339 SE 132ND PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9339 SE 132ND PLACE offers parking.
Does 9339 SE 132ND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9339 SE 132ND PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9339 SE 132ND PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 9339 SE 132ND PLACE has a pool.
Does 9339 SE 132ND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9339 SE 132ND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9339 SE 132ND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9339 SE 132ND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9339 SE 132ND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9339 SE 132ND PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
