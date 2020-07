Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 BR/2 BA home, sitting in Bent Tree Community. Close to Ocala, also shopping centers are not far with Publix up the street. Lovely neighborhood.Master Bath has a garden tub with a separate shower & double sinks. Formal Dining Room & Living Room that offer 18' cathedral ceilings. Enjoy the view to the backyard from the large mitered glass window in the eat in kitchen. Triple sliders pocket into the wall to provide a seamless entry to the Living Room from the Lanai. Spacious Kitchen with 2 pantries and lots of cabinets for storage. Laundry Room with washer & dryer included.