*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community*. This captivating home is full of sunlight with lower set living area windows. The luxurious features of this Platinum series has granite countertops, new kitchen and bath cabinets, vinyl flooring, new carpet and so much more. A spacious home with approximately 1200 sq. ft. This charming home is a must to see. This home is available for short and long term leases. *Measurements are approximate - owner must verify.