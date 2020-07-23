All apartments in Marion County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

14922 SW 38th Circle

14922 Southwest 38th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14922 Southwest 38th Circle, Marion County, FL 34473

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Marion Oaks South - Affordable 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage. It has ceramic tiles in Living room and dining room. Both bedrooms have carpet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4103288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14922 SW 38th Circle have any available units?
14922 SW 38th Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marion County, FL.
Is 14922 SW 38th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14922 SW 38th Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14922 SW 38th Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14922 SW 38th Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 14922 SW 38th Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14922 SW 38th Circle offers parking.
Does 14922 SW 38th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14922 SW 38th Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14922 SW 38th Circle have a pool?
No, 14922 SW 38th Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14922 SW 38th Circle have accessible units?
No, 14922 SW 38th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14922 SW 38th Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14922 SW 38th Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14922 SW 38th Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14922 SW 38th Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
