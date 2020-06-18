All apartments in Mangonia Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

100 E TIFFANY DR #1

100 Tiffany Drive East · (561) 440-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 Tiffany Drive East, Mangonia Park, FL 33407
Mangonia Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
SELF TOUR OPTION AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH!! - MENTION REF#100-1

Stainless Appliances, New White Cabinets, Laminate Floors
New Tile Tub with Backsplash! Ceiling fans.

At HG Property Management we highly regard safety. In keeping compliance with the Public Health Officials, we have implemented a self-tour option to maintain social distancing. We are now offering a self-tour option with our state-of-the-art Lock boxes. Please note that our units have been fully sanitized for your safety.

MOVE IN SPECIALS / PROMOTIONS: **We are requiring ONLY FIRST MONTH TO MOVE IN for qualifying applicants. BY REPLACING YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH RHINO FOR AS LITTLE AS $5/MONTH ASK ME HOW! Call Ariana 561-440-7368.

AVAILABILITY DATE: 06/12/2020
PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 pets, 40lbs combined limit. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds
SMOKING: Non-smoking
MOVE-IN FEE: First month plus a $300 administrative fee **for qualifying applicants**
HOLD FEE: One month

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: If you are interested in viewing this unit with our self-tour option you can do so between 7:30am-8pm daily. Call for instructions and to schedule.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Application is electronic link and can be emailed or text.
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

REQUIREMENTS AND CRITERIA:
$40.00 Application fee per Adult
Credit score: 600 minimum
No Eviction records within 5 years unless you do not have a judgment, no outstanding landlord debt, or negative references.
Proof of Income: 3x Monthly Rent Amount- Combined Applicants

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash, Maintenance and Monthly AC Filter
Delivery~~

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 48 hours
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: 700 min credit score. Make 3X rent. Cannot be on a current lease.
*LEASE DURATION: 12 months

• HOA Instructions •
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: *Amazing Pool *Great Laundry Facility on Site
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

LEASING MANAGER: Ariana De La Cruz (561)-440-7368
HG Property Management
"CLEANER, FRIENDLIER AND BETTER MAINTAINED"

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE2721765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 have any available units?
100 E TIFFANY DR #1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 have?
Some of 100 E TIFFANY DR #1's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 currently offering any rent specials?
100 E TIFFANY DR #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 pet-friendly?
No, 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mangonia Park.
Does 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 offer parking?
No, 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 does not offer parking.
Does 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 have a pool?
Yes, 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 has a pool.
Does 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 have accessible units?
No, 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 E TIFFANY DR #1 has units with air conditioning.
