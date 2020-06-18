100 E TIFFANY DR #1

Amenities

on-site laundry stainless steel pool air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

SELF TOUR OPTION AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH!! - MENTION REF#100-1



Stainless Appliances, New White Cabinets, Laminate Floors

New Tile Tub with Backsplash! Ceiling fans.



At HG Property Management we highly regard safety. In keeping compliance with the Public Health Officials, we have implemented a self-tour option to maintain social distancing. We are now offering a self-tour option with our state-of-the-art Lock boxes. Please note that our units have been fully sanitized for your safety.



MOVE IN SPECIALS / PROMOTIONS: **We are requiring ONLY FIRST MONTH TO MOVE IN for qualifying applicants. BY REPLACING YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH RHINO FOR AS LITTLE AS $5/MONTH ASK ME HOW! Call Ariana 561-440-7368.



AVAILABILITY DATE: 06/12/2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 pets, 40lbs combined limit. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

SMOKING: Non-smoking

MOVE-IN FEE: First month plus a $300 administrative fee **for qualifying applicants**

HOLD FEE: One month



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: If you are interested in viewing this unit with our self-tour option you can do so between 7:30am-8pm daily. Call for instructions and to schedule.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Application is electronic link and can be emailed or text.

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)



REQUIREMENTS AND CRITERIA:

$40.00 Application fee per Adult

Credit score: 600 minimum

No Eviction records within 5 years unless you do not have a judgment, no outstanding landlord debt, or negative references.

Proof of Income: 3x Monthly Rent Amount- Combined Applicants



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash, Maintenance and Monthly AC Filter

Delivery~~



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 48 hours

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: 700 min credit score. Make 3X rent. Cannot be on a current lease.

*LEASE DURATION: 12 months



• HOA Instructions •

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: *Amazing Pool *Great Laundry Facility on Site

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



LEASING MANAGER: Ariana De La Cruz (561)-440-7368

HG Property Management

"CLEANER, FRIENDLIER AND BETTER MAINTAINED"



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE2721765)