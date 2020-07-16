All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

7705 Grand Estuary Trail · (941) 320-3934
Location

7705 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Already Rented January 1st through March 31st. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking pond and golf course. Living room, dining room, kitchen and dinette. Washer and dryer included. Screened in lanai with panoramic pond views. Condo located in highly sought after community with 24/7 gated access. Tennis and pickle ball courts, pro shop, state of the art fitness center. There is a resort style pool (heated), also a resistance pool and jacuzzi spa with tiki bar and waitress service. Satellite pools throughout community. The main clubhouse has casual and fine dining with bar. Billiards room and library. There are numerous planned activities. The community is ideal for walking and bike riding . The condo is fully furnished with two flat screen TV's with cable and internet. There is a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a king size bed. Second bedroom has queen bed. There are many great shops and restaurants nearby and a short drive to the gulf beaches, Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, Siesta Key and Sarasota. A one time golf membership at River Strand transfer fee is required to play the 27 hole championship course of $325 during your stay. The building has an elevator and reserved covered parking., No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have any available units?
7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have?
Some of 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offers parking.
Does 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a pool.
Does 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
