7705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

Already Rented January 1st through March 31st. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking pond and golf course. Living room, dining room, kitchen and dinette. Washer and dryer included. Screened in lanai with panoramic pond views. Condo located in highly sought after community with 24/7 gated access. Tennis and pickle ball courts, pro shop, state of the art fitness center. There is a resort style pool (heated), also a resistance pool and jacuzzi spa with tiki bar and waitress service. Satellite pools throughout community. The main clubhouse has casual and fine dining with bar. Billiards room and library. There are numerous planned activities. The community is ideal for walking and bike riding . The condo is fully furnished with two flat screen TV's with cable and internet. There is a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a king size bed. Second bedroom has queen bed. There are many great shops and restaurants nearby and a short drive to the gulf beaches, Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, Siesta Key and Sarasota. A one time golf membership at River Strand transfer fee is required to play the 27 hole championship course of $325 during your stay. The building has an elevator and reserved covered parking., No pets and no smoking.