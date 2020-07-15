7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE

Amenities

AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON MAY 1 THRU DEC 31, 2020 AT $1500 MONTHLY* ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON JAN THRU APRIL 2021 AT $3300 MONTHLY* Light, Bright & Spacious Townhouse - 3 month minimum SEASONAL rental. This a most sought after Community & Location just off I-75 with numerous restaurants, shopping, the UTC Mall and the 600 acre Benderson Rowing Facilities & Park plus the Beaches on the Gulf of Mexico are minutes away. This Community features amenities of Lakes with Fountains, paved walking paths around the lakes, Clubhouse, Heated Pool and Fitness room and beautiful landscaping. The bedroom suites are upstairs. Master Bedroom/King, Guest Bedroom/Queen. Call now to book your winter stay in the Sunshine State! Enjoy the Crystal Sands of SIESTA BEACH - on the Gulf of Mexico! SIESTA BEACH - The Number 1 Beach in the USA!