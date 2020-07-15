All apartments in Manatee County
7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:55 AM

7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE

7685 Plantation Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

7685 Plantation Circle, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON MAY 1 THRU DEC 31, 2020 AT $1500 MONTHLY* ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON JAN THRU APRIL 2021 AT $3300 MONTHLY* Light, Bright & Spacious Townhouse - 3 month minimum SEASONAL rental. This a most sought after Community & Location just off I-75 with numerous restaurants, shopping, the UTC Mall and the 600 acre Benderson Rowing Facilities & Park plus the Beaches on the Gulf of Mexico are minutes away. This Community features amenities of Lakes with Fountains, paved walking paths around the lakes, Clubhouse, Heated Pool and Fitness room and beautiful landscaping. The bedroom suites are upstairs. Master Bedroom/King, Guest Bedroom/Queen. Call now to book your winter stay in the Sunshine State! Enjoy the Crystal Sands of SIESTA BEACH - on the Gulf of Mexico! SIESTA BEACH - The Number 1 Beach in the USA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE have any available units?
7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE have?
Some of 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7685 PLANTATION CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
