Manatee County, FL
7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N

7405 West Country Club Drive North · (941) 359-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7405 West Country Club Drive North, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
internet access
AVAILABLE April 1, 2020 - Spacious 3-bedroom ground floor corner unit with terrific lakefront views. Updated and tastefully appointed, newer appliances, corian countertops. Flat screen TV with cable and internet in greatroom. Guest bedroom has twin beds, den or bedroom 3 has a Queen sofa bed. Assigned parking. Across the street from the community pool and clubhouse. Conveniently located in the Unitersity Park corridor near UTC Mall. Many shopping and dining choices available. Minutes to downtown and area beaches

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have any available units?
7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have?
Some of 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7405 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
