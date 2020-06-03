7002 W. Country Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court

This 2BR/2B villa has 1,118 sq. ft. and is beautifully turnkey furnished. This is a short term vacation rental only. A fantastic getaway for rent in the Palm-Aire golf community. The unit has been updated throughout and offers a large screened lanai along with a small bonus room off the kitchen. Queen size bed in master and two twin beds in guest room. Washer & dryer included. The community is very quiet and centrally located. Very close to golf, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The complex has a pool to enjoy about one block away from unit! Parking is directly in front of the condo.

