Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:57 AM

7002 W. Country Club Drive

7002 West Country Club Drive North · (941) 587-2603
Location

7002 West Country Club Drive North, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
This 2BR/2B villa has 1,118 sq. ft. and is beautifully turnkey furnished. This is a short term vacation rental only. A fantastic getaway for rent in the Palm-Aire golf community. The unit has been updated throughout and offers a large screened lanai along with a small bonus room off the kitchen. Queen size bed in master and two twin beds in guest room. Washer & dryer included. The community is very quiet and centrally located. Very close to golf, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The complex has a pool to enjoy about one block away from unit! Parking is directly in front of the condo.
This 2BR/2B villa has 1,118 sq. ft. and is beautifully turnkey furnished. This is a short term vacation rental only. A fantastic getaway for rent in the Palm-Aire golf community. The unit has been updated throughout and offers a large screened lanai along with a small bonus room off the kitchen. King size bed in master and two twin beds in guest room. Washer & dryer included. The community is very quiet and centrally located. Very close to golf, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The complex has a pool to enjoy about one block away from unit! Parking is directly in front of the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7002 W. Country Club Drive have any available units?
7002 W. Country Club Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7002 W. Country Club Drive have?
Some of 7002 W. Country Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7002 W. Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7002 W. Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 W. Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7002 W. Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7002 W. Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7002 W. Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 7002 W. Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7002 W. Country Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 W. Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7002 W. Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 7002 W. Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 7002 W. Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 W. Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7002 W. Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7002 W. Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7002 W. Country Club Drive has units with air conditioning.
