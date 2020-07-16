6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!! TURNKEY POOL HOME! LAWN MAINTENANCE, POOL MAINTENANCE, & PEST CONTROL ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE RENT OF THIS UNBELIEVABLE 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHS POOL HOME. The home is located in the gated community of River Place. House Exterior has just been repainted and looks like new. The interior is painted in a lovely neutral color. Beautifully decorated w/lavish window treatments, designer ceiling fans & lighting fixtures. Kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets, solid surf counter tops & up-graded appliances, walk-in pantry, built-in desk, breakfast bar + eat-in cafe. The upstairs has 4 bedrooms & 3 baths w/an amazing master suite featuring a private sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, separate garden tub & shower. Home has a security system & lawn irrigation. The home has 2 AC units; Washer & Dryer in house. TENANTS HAVE ACCESS TO CLUBHOUSE & ALL THE AMENITES PROVIDED BY THE COMMUNITY. THESE AMMENITES INCLUDE: CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, PARK, WALKING TRAILS, FISHING & BOAT LAUNCH. End your day by the pool overlooking a lush backyard leading to a natural preserve. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, schools & I-75. First, last & security deposit is required along with application fees. Non-refundable pet fee or a pet deposit would be required, if applicable.