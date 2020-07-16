All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:50 PM

6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E

6993 74th Street Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

6993 74th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL 34203

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!! TURNKEY POOL HOME! LAWN MAINTENANCE, POOL MAINTENANCE, & PEST CONTROL ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE RENT OF THIS UNBELIEVABLE 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHS POOL HOME. The home is located in the gated community of River Place. House Exterior has just been repainted and looks like new. The interior is painted in a lovely neutral color. Beautifully decorated w/lavish window treatments, designer ceiling fans & lighting fixtures. Kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets, solid surf counter tops & up-graded appliances, walk-in pantry, built-in desk, breakfast bar + eat-in cafe. The upstairs has 4 bedrooms & 3 baths w/an amazing master suite featuring a private sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, separate garden tub & shower. Home has a security system & lawn irrigation. The home has 2 AC units; Washer & Dryer in house. TENANTS HAVE ACCESS TO CLUBHOUSE & ALL THE AMENITES PROVIDED BY THE COMMUNITY. THESE AMMENITES INCLUDE: CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, PARK, WALKING TRAILS, FISHING & BOAT LAUNCH. End your day by the pool overlooking a lush backyard leading to a natural preserve. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, schools & I-75. First, last & security deposit is required along with application fees. Non-refundable pet fee or a pet deposit would be required, if applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E have any available units?
6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E have?
Some of 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E currently offering any rent specials?
6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E is pet friendly.
Does 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E offer parking?
Yes, 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E offers parking.
Does 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E have a pool?
Yes, 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E has a pool.
Does 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E have accessible units?
No, 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E does not have accessible units.
Does 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6993 74TH STREET CIRCLE E has units with air conditioning.
