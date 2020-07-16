All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

6406 WATERCREST WAY

6406 Watercrest Way · (941) 228-6448
Location

6406 Watercrest Way, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1916 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury condo with expansive water and golf course views! Furniture/furnishings in the unit can be included, if desired. SAME PRICE! Resort style living in gated Watercrest community within Lakewood Ranch. This spacious condo offers a beautiful kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters and breakfast bar. Open plan family room with sliders to lanai for enjoying a gorgeous view of Lake Uihlein. Master retreat features walk in closets, a door to the lanai and a master bath with walk in shower, tub and separate vanities. Separate dining room, additional two guest rooms and full bath plus laundry room, two car garage under secure building. Clubhouse with fitness room, gathering area, heated pool and spa. Conveniently located to Main Street in Lakewood Ranch, shopping, medical facilities and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 WATERCREST WAY have any available units?
6406 WATERCREST WAY has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6406 WATERCREST WAY have?
Some of 6406 WATERCREST WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 WATERCREST WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6406 WATERCREST WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 WATERCREST WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6406 WATERCREST WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6406 WATERCREST WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6406 WATERCREST WAY offers parking.
Does 6406 WATERCREST WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6406 WATERCREST WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 WATERCREST WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6406 WATERCREST WAY has a pool.
Does 6406 WATERCREST WAY have accessible units?
No, 6406 WATERCREST WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 WATERCREST WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6406 WATERCREST WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6406 WATERCREST WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6406 WATERCREST WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
