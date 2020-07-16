6406 WATERCREST WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Luxury condo with expansive water and golf course views! Furniture/furnishings in the unit can be included, if desired. SAME PRICE! Resort style living in gated Watercrest community within Lakewood Ranch. This spacious condo offers a beautiful kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters and breakfast bar. Open plan family room with sliders to lanai for enjoying a gorgeous view of Lake Uihlein. Master retreat features walk in closets, a door to the lanai and a master bath with walk in shower, tub and separate vanities. Separate dining room, additional two guest rooms and full bath plus laundry room, two car garage under secure building. Clubhouse with fitness room, gathering area, heated pool and spa. Conveniently located to Main Street in Lakewood Ranch, shopping, medical facilities and dining.