All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:04 AM

4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE

4738 Claremont Park Drive · (941) 724-1086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4738 Claremont Park Drive, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Furnished! Now available for occupancy January 15th, 2019! Six Month Rental only. Step into a beautiful new 3br/2.5ba with den- 2216 sq foot home features an oversized preserve lot in Central Park, steps away from the community pool! Walking into the front door come out you will notice that the home is set up a beautifully updated open plan layout. The heart of the home features a large great room with a spacious kitchen and sleek stainless-steel appliances and walk in pantry. Upgraded ceramic tile in the main living and wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The master retreat is expansive and comes with dual sinks in the bathroom and walk in closet. The home rear yard features a beautiful preserve view and with under cover and screened lanai. Included in the rent are a cable, washer and dryer, lawn maintenance, access to the community pool, gated community, park and cable/internet. Contact me today for a showing or to apply for this beautiful rental. Habla espanol. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE have any available units?
4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E
Bradenton, FL 34203
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity