4738 CLAREMONT PARK DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Furnished! Now available for occupancy January 15th, 2019! Six Month Rental only. Step into a beautiful new 3br/2.5ba with den- 2216 sq foot home features an oversized preserve lot in Central Park, steps away from the community pool! Walking into the front door come out you will notice that the home is set up a beautifully updated open plan layout. The heart of the home features a large great room with a spacious kitchen and sleek stainless-steel appliances and walk in pantry. Upgraded ceramic tile in the main living and wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The master retreat is expansive and comes with dual sinks in the bathroom and walk in closet. The home rear yard features a beautiful preserve view and with under cover and screened lanai. Included in the rent are a cable, washer and dryer, lawn maintenance, access to the community pool, gated community, park and cable/internet. Contact me today for a showing or to apply for this beautiful rental. Habla espanol. Welcome Home!