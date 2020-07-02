All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE

4622 Sabal Key Drive · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4622 Sabal Key Drive, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Lovely townhome, just 1 mile West of I-75. Private, gated community. Living, dining room, kitchen and powder room are all on the first floor. Spacious Master Bedroom offers a King size bed with a full attached Master Bath. Guest Bedroom has a full size bed and also offers a full attached bath. Screened-in lanai. Community features the largest heated pool and recreation complex in Bradenton, offering volley ball, jungle gym, tennis, basketball and picnic areas. Located near shopping, public transportation and restaurants. Easy access to beaches, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, Tampa & Orlando.NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY. WIFI INCLUDED. Dec 1-April 30 $2500 month / May 1-Nov 30 $1600 month. Prices based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales & Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for winter rentals of less than 90 days not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE have any available units?
4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE have?
Some of 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4622 SABAL KEY DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W
South Bradenton, FL 34207
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity