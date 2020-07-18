16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108

Amenities

3/2 ANNUAL - "THE NATIONAL" GOLF COMMUNITY - LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL - ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED/ Only one year old! - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo! This lovely condo has a great view of the golf course and a lake teaming with activity. This is an end unit so there is lots of windows and plenty of light. The Lakewood National Golf community is a new Lakewood Ranch gated property with transferable golf privileges. It is an Arnold Palmer course and is quite challenging!

This is an incredible/brand new Gated community with amazing amenities. For a one time fee of $214.00, you can transfer the owner's membership. The clubhouse has a "beach" entry resort style pool with waterfalls. You can sip a cocktail, eat a burger right by the pool! The fitness center is state of the art. Other amenities are a spa, pickle ball, whirlpool and a lap pool. There are many social events including yoga classes etc. This very clean lines condo is on the 1st floor. One covered parking available. The photos do not do this unit justice. It must be seen in person!Water/sewer and trash included! Good credit/background a must. 1st, last and security needed at move in.



(RLNE4156287)