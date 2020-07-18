All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108

16904 Vardon Terrace · (941) 365-2221
Location

16904 Vardon Terrace, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
3/2 ANNUAL - "THE NATIONAL" GOLF COMMUNITY - LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL - ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED/ Only one year old! - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo! This lovely condo has a great view of the golf course and a lake teaming with activity. This is an end unit so there is lots of windows and plenty of light. The Lakewood National Golf community is a new Lakewood Ranch gated property with transferable golf privileges. It is an Arnold Palmer course and is quite challenging!
This is an incredible/brand new Gated community with amazing amenities. For a one time fee of $214.00, you can transfer the owner's membership. The clubhouse has a "beach" entry resort style pool with waterfalls. You can sip a cocktail, eat a burger right by the pool! The fitness center is state of the art. Other amenities are a spa, pickle ball, whirlpool and a lap pool. There are many social events including yoga classes etc. This very clean lines condo is on the 1st floor. One covered parking available. The photos do not do this unit justice. It must be seen in person!Water/sewer and trash included! Good credit/background a must. 1st, last and security needed at move in.

(RLNE4156287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 have any available units?
16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 have?
Some of 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 is pet friendly.
Does 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 have a pool?
Yes, 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 has a pool.
Does 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16904 Vardon Terrace Unit 108 does not have units with air conditioning.
