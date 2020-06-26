13863 Waterthrush Place

Amenities
Property Description:
- Exclusive and quiet location in a cul-de-sac
- Mature landscaping and water views
- Premium laminate flooring
- Ceramic tile in the bathrooms
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter tops and black splash
- Updated bathrooms with granite vanities
- Garden tub and a walk-in shower
- Screened in lanai with private backyard
- Greenbrook Village has A-rated schools, community soccer and baseball fields, trails, park and playgrounds.
Three options:
1. lease for one year and walk away
2. lease for up to 5 years with renewable 12-month leases
3. lease and purchase at any time for a pre-established price with no hidden fees.
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be leased or purchased. We accept up to 3 pets.
LEASE REQUIREMENTS:
- Annual household income of $45,000+
- Credit Score of at least 575
- No Vouchers
