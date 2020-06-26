13863 Waterthrush Place

Amenities

Property Description:

- Exclusive and quiet location in a cul-de-sac

- Mature landscaping and water views

- Premium laminate flooring

- Ceramic tile in the bathrooms

- Stainless steel appliances

- Granite counter tops and black splash

- Updated bathrooms with granite vanities

- Garden tub and a walk-in shower

- Screened in lanai with private backyard

- Greenbrook Village has A-rated schools, community soccer and baseball fields, trails, park and playgrounds.

Three options:

1. lease for one year and walk away

2. lease for up to 5 years with renewable 12-month leases

3. lease and purchase at any time for a pre-established price with no hidden fees.

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be leased or purchased. We accept up to 3 pets.

LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

- Annual household income of $45,000+

- Credit Score of at least 575

- No Vouchers

Contact us to schedule a showing.