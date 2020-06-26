All apartments in Manatee County
13863 Waterthrush Place
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:17 PM

13863 Waterthrush Place

13863 Waterthrush Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1176524
Location

13863 Waterthrush Place, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Property Description:
- Exclusive and quiet location in a cul-de-sac
- Mature landscaping and water views
- Premium laminate flooring
- Ceramic tile in the bathrooms
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter tops and black splash
- Updated bathrooms with granite vanities
- Garden tub and a walk-in shower
- Screened in lanai with private backyard
- Greenbrook Village has A-rated schools, community soccer and baseball fields, trails, park and playgrounds.
Three options:
1. lease for one year and walk away
2. lease for up to 5 years with renewable 12-month leases
3. lease and purchase at any time for a pre-established price with no hidden fees.
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be leased or purchased. We accept up to 3 pets.
LEASE REQUIREMENTS:
- Annual household income of $45,000+
- Credit Score of at least 575
- No Vouchers
Listing courtesy of ALLISON JAMES ESTATES & HOMES
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13863 Waterthrush Place have any available units?
13863 Waterthrush Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 13863 Waterthrush Place have?
Some of 13863 Waterthrush Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13863 Waterthrush Place currently offering any rent specials?
13863 Waterthrush Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13863 Waterthrush Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13863 Waterthrush Place is pet friendly.
Does 13863 Waterthrush Place offer parking?
No, 13863 Waterthrush Place does not offer parking.
Does 13863 Waterthrush Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13863 Waterthrush Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13863 Waterthrush Place have a pool?
No, 13863 Waterthrush Place does not have a pool.
Does 13863 Waterthrush Place have accessible units?
No, 13863 Waterthrush Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13863 Waterthrush Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13863 Waterthrush Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13863 Waterthrush Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13863 Waterthrush Place does not have units with air conditioning.
