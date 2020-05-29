All apartments in Manasota Key
2700 N BEACH ROAD

2700 North Beach Road · (941) 219-2347
Location

2700 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL 34223

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B208 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
yoga
AVAILABLE Jan 6 2021 FOR THE SEASON*** GULF FRONT PELICAN LANDING FULLY UPDATED LOFT CONDO**FABULOUS MODERN INTERIOR and SPECTACULAR VIEWS**This unit is completely and tastefully updated. COME ENJOY SW Florida's sparkling blue waters, MILES OF BEACHES, amazing sea life and World Class Fishing and abundant golf courses. Amenities include: PRIVATE BEACH, clubhouse, tennis courts, first come boat slips, heated pool, BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS, outdoor grills, covered parking. Minutes from Manasota Key's shops, great restaurants, Stump Pass State Park & 4 beautiful beaches. Island attractions include boating, fishing, biking, kayaking, stand up paddleboards, beach yoga, shark's teeth hunting, shelling, dolphin, manatee, and bird watching and miles of pristine beaches for you to experience. BOOK NOW!!! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 N BEACH ROAD have any available units?
2700 N BEACH ROAD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2700 N BEACH ROAD have?
Some of 2700 N BEACH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 N BEACH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2700 N BEACH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 N BEACH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2700 N BEACH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasota Key.
Does 2700 N BEACH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2700 N BEACH ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2700 N BEACH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 N BEACH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 N BEACH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2700 N BEACH ROAD has a pool.
Does 2700 N BEACH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2700 N BEACH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 N BEACH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 N BEACH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 N BEACH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 N BEACH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
