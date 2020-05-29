2700 N BEACH ROAD

Amenities

AVAILABLE Jan 6 2021 FOR THE SEASON*** GULF FRONT PELICAN LANDING FULLY UPDATED LOFT CONDO**FABULOUS MODERN INTERIOR and SPECTACULAR VIEWS**This unit is completely and tastefully updated. COME ENJOY SW Florida's sparkling blue waters, MILES OF BEACHES, amazing sea life and World Class Fishing and abundant golf courses. Amenities include: PRIVATE BEACH, clubhouse, tennis courts, first come boat slips, heated pool, BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS, outdoor grills, covered parking. Minutes from Manasota Key's shops, great restaurants, Stump Pass State Park & 4 beautiful beaches. Island attractions include boating, fishing, biking, kayaking, stand up paddleboards, beach yoga, shark's teeth hunting, shelling, dolphin, manatee, and bird watching and miles of pristine beaches for you to experience. BOOK NOW!!! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.