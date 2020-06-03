2448 Legacy Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b46eb1a086 ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/an attached 2 car garage, has fully equiped kitchen, track lighting, ceiling fans, and lots of upgrades. Gated community offers resort style pool, tennis courts, and fitness center. Centrally located w/ easy access to I-4, minutes to downtown Orlando. Washer/Dryer hookups. HOA Approval Require. No pets. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more info and to schedule an appointment.. 2 Car Garage Access Gate Blinds Carpet Ceramic Tile Club House Disposal Living/Dining Room Combo Pool Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups