Maitland, FL
2448 Legacy Lake Drive
2448 Legacy Lake Drive

2448 Legacy Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2448 Legacy Lake Dr, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b46eb1a086 ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/an attached 2 car garage, has fully equiped kitchen, track lighting, ceiling fans, and lots of upgrades. Gated community offers resort style pool, tennis courts, and fitness center. Centrally located w/ easy access to I-4, minutes to downtown Orlando. Washer/Dryer hookups. HOA Approval Require. No pets. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more info and to schedule an appointment.. 2 Car Garage Access Gate Blinds Carpet Ceramic Tile Club House Disposal Living/Dining Room Combo Pool Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 Legacy Lake Drive have any available units?
2448 Legacy Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2448 Legacy Lake Drive have?
Some of 2448 Legacy Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 Legacy Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2448 Legacy Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 Legacy Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2448 Legacy Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 2448 Legacy Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2448 Legacy Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2448 Legacy Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2448 Legacy Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 Legacy Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2448 Legacy Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 2448 Legacy Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2448 Legacy Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 Legacy Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 Legacy Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
