Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2417 Legacy Lake Available 04/11/20 Gated Community - Great Location! 3 story condo with attached garage. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. There is an additional application requirement through the HOA nonrefundable fee $100.00. Close to restaurants, shopping and access easy access to I4 A Must See! Call or text Property Manager to schedule a showing, Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450



(RLNE4776103)