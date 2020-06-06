1440 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Resort Style GATED Community. SECOND FLOOR/ CORNER UNIT with wooded lake view from every room. 2 BED/2 BATHS featuring open living/dining combo, 9-foot ceilings, lots of natural light. KITCHEN includes a breakfast bar, closet pantry, INSIDE UTILITY ROOM, GRANITE counter tops and backblash. DOUBLE master rooms with large walk-in closets and bath tubs. SCREENED-ENCLOSED LANAI to enjoy quite after work- time. Community offers fitness center, , grand club room, pool, full equipped business center, tennis and basketball courts and car wash area. Waste removal service, water and sewer, WASHER and DRYER include this rental price!!