1440 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE

Amenities
Resort Style GATED Community. SECOND FLOOR/ CORNER UNIT with wooded lake view from every room. 2 BED/2 BATHS featuring open living/dining combo, 9-foot ceilings, lots of natural light. KITCHEN includes a breakfast bar, closet pantry, INSIDE UTILITY ROOM, GRANITE counter tops and backblash. DOUBLE master rooms with large walk-in closets and bath tubs. SCREENED-ENCLOSED LANAI to enjoy quite after work- time. Community offers fitness center, , grand club room, pool, full equipped business center, tennis and basketball courts and car wash area. Waste removal service, water and sewer, WASHER and DRYER include this rental price!!