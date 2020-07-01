All apartments in Maitland
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

1433 Caring Ct

1433 Caring Court · No Longer Available
Location

1433 Caring Court, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Mediterranean Style Home ~ Gorgeous Upgrades ~ Gated Maitland Community! - Available Nov 1st ~ Please contact Tamara Martin for showings and information @ 407-760-0835

Stunning Maitland Home in desirable gated community! Former model home in Montacino - Enclave at Maitland. Minutes from Advent hospital and Downtown Orlando, with easy access to I-4 and the Maitland Exchange.

Remarkable curb appeal with its Mediterranean-style tile roof, stone front elevation, and paver driveway. Front terrace enters into the grand foyer with soaring volume ceilings. Split floor plan with downstairs master and secluded office (potential 4th bedroom), both with high-quality hardwood flooring. Two secondary bedrooms and full bath upstairs.

Gourmet kitchen boasts 42 cabinetry with crown molding, granite counters, stainless appliances, and butlers pantry. Family room built for entertaining with gas fireplace, tray ceiling, and recessed lighting. Triple sliders to an expansive screened-in patio with cabana half bath and matching tile floors, making for a seamless transition into the outdoor living space. Enjoy total privacy with no rear neighbors.

Luxurious master suite with hardwood flooring, his/hers closets, and access to the patio. Master bath features his/hers vanities, garden tub, and separate glass-enclosed shower. Laundry room connects the garage to the kitchen, complete with utility sink and front-loader washer/dryer. Culligan water softener and tankless water heater.

Enclave at Maitland is an exquisitely landscaped community showcasing a sparkling community pool with waterfront views and walkways around Lake Charity. Easy living with lawn and tree maintenance included in the HOA dues.

Application Fee $45.00 per adult
Admin Fee $100.00 due at lease signing

(RLNE2494382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Caring Ct have any available units?
1433 Caring Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Caring Ct have?
Some of 1433 Caring Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Caring Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Caring Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Caring Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Caring Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1433 Caring Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Caring Ct offers parking.
Does 1433 Caring Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 Caring Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Caring Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1433 Caring Ct has a pool.
Does 1433 Caring Ct have accessible units?
No, 1433 Caring Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Caring Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Caring Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

