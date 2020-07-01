1433 Caring Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning Mediterranean Style Home ~ Gorgeous Upgrades ~ Gated Maitland Community! - Available Nov 1st ~ Please contact Tamara Martin for showings and information @ 407-760-0835



Stunning Maitland Home in desirable gated community! Former model home in Montacino - Enclave at Maitland. Minutes from Advent hospital and Downtown Orlando, with easy access to I-4 and the Maitland Exchange.



Remarkable curb appeal with its Mediterranean-style tile roof, stone front elevation, and paver driveway. Front terrace enters into the grand foyer with soaring volume ceilings. Split floor plan with downstairs master and secluded office (potential 4th bedroom), both with high-quality hardwood flooring. Two secondary bedrooms and full bath upstairs.



Gourmet kitchen boasts 42 cabinetry with crown molding, granite counters, stainless appliances, and butlers pantry. Family room built for entertaining with gas fireplace, tray ceiling, and recessed lighting. Triple sliders to an expansive screened-in patio with cabana half bath and matching tile floors, making for a seamless transition into the outdoor living space. Enjoy total privacy with no rear neighbors.



Luxurious master suite with hardwood flooring, his/hers closets, and access to the patio. Master bath features his/hers vanities, garden tub, and separate glass-enclosed shower. Laundry room connects the garage to the kitchen, complete with utility sink and front-loader washer/dryer. Culligan water softener and tankless water heater.



Enclave at Maitland is an exquisitely landscaped community showcasing a sparkling community pool with waterfront views and walkways around Lake Charity. Easy living with lawn and tree maintenance included in the HOA dues.



Application Fee $45.00 per adult

Admin Fee $100.00 due at lease signing



(RLNE2494382)