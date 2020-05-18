All apartments in Maitland
Maitland, FL
1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL
1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL

1040 Windgrove Trail · (407) 923-2610
Location

1040 Windgrove Trail, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2390 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available for lease. You will love this 4 bedroom, 2 bath Home with its open floor plan, dog-friendly fenced backyard with large deck and very generously sized rooms. Featuring formal living, formal dining, large family room, open kitchen with bar, and a large Florida room. Three generous sized bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. Wonderful neighborhood. The location cannot be beat, close to shopping, dining and major highways. Don’t miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL have any available units?
1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL have?
Some of 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL have a pool?
No, 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
