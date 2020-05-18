1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available for lease. You will love this 4 bedroom, 2 bath Home with its open floor plan, dog-friendly fenced backyard with large deck and very generously sized rooms. Featuring formal living, formal dining, large family room, open kitchen with bar, and a large Florida room. Three generous sized bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. Wonderful neighborhood. The location cannot be beat, close to shopping, dining and major highways. Don’t miss this great opportunity!