2 bedroom apartments
184 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Loxahatchee Groves
2141 B Road
2141 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1236 sqft
This 2 bedroom / 1 bath cottage is available for annual lease starting on April 1, 2020. It is also available for short term leases of 2 or 3 months at 2,800 per month.
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1037 sqft
We don't just rent apartments, from the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and ease that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Village Walk
72 East Ct
72 East Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Bright and airy two bedroom two bathroom villa located in the quiet Greenway Village community. This updated property features a bonus sun room and a patio for outdoor entertaining.
13095 Belhaven Court
13095 Belhaven Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1382 sqft
Totally updated 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath condo with screened covered balcony overlooking tranquil preserve. Kitchen includes maple 42'' cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, granite breakfast bar open to dining/living area.
13490 Old Englishtown Road
13490 Old Englishtown Road, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1062 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhome in quiet quaint neighborhood of Georgian Courts. This bright and airy immaculate end unit features upgraded kitchen and baths with tile throughout the first floor.
Crestwood
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.
13472 Old Englishtown Road
13472 Old Englishtown Road, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Lovely Furnished Townhouse Available now until 11/15/2020: with 2 split Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Each bedroom has queen bed. Cherry Wood-looking laminate flooring throughout, no carpet. Nice courtyard patio in the backyard.
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1127 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1091 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1226 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Breakers West
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1270 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1045 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Wellington Green
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1193 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1168 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Golden Lakes
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1195 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Golden Lakes
1681 Balfour Point Dr
1681 Balfour Point Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
A MUST SEE... Come check out this Large, Bright, Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Great layout, perfect for entertaining. One of the only units with a screened in patio over looking the canal.
10372 Fox Trail Road
10372 Fox Trail Road South, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1051 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 condo in a gated community. Great location- right in front of the pool and clubhouse! Newly installed wood grain tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit.
1665 Cabot Lane
1665 Cabot Lane, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1315 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops on the kitchen. Great location walking distance to the Wellington community pool, city hall, kids park, Publix, restaurants and shopping.
1601 Lakeview Drive W
1601 Lakeview Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
Very beautiful townhome, recently renovated new carpet,painted.
Baywinds
9849 Baywinds Boulevard
9849 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
LIKE NEW: 2BR/2BTH CONDO,3RD FLOOR. LAMINATE THRU, FRESHLY PAINTED,LOT OF UPGRADES. 9' CEILINGS. LAUNDRY ROOM W/FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. TENANTS PAYS: ELECTRICITY/ CABLE/TENANT'S INSURANCE.
Golden Lakes
1401 Windorah Way
1401 Windorah Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available for rent . Freshly painted throughout , updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliance and Full size washer and dryer .
