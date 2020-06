Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Available seasonally or annually This equestrian training facility consists of 13 stalls in the main barn with tack, feed and bath rooms and office. 5 usable, cleared acres. The riding arena is oversized. This is another barn with 4 stalls for a total of 17 stalls, arena, round pen, 3r-v hook ups and plenty of turnout space. This property is owned by a world class professional trainer.