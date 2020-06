Amenities

This perfectly planned tranquil 10 acre property situated in Loxahatchee Groves is perfect for your seasonal or annual leasing needs! 24 stalls available along with 12 ample paddocks, round pen, 250 x 250 irrigated ring with beautiful viewing lounge and brand new oversized grass riding field. Located in a prime location near White Fences, Wellington, WEF, IPC and Global Dressage. This property provides the opportunity for everything a discerning equestrian could desire!