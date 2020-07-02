All apartments in Loxahatchee Groves
Find more places like 1483 E Road Unit S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loxahatchee Groves, FL
/
1483 E Road Unit S
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1483 E Road Unit S

1483 E Road · (561) 906-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Loxahatchee Groves
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1483 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470
Loxahatchee Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Price is per stall per month with a minimum of 5 stalls. Entire barn available for rent for $70,000/season. Ultra-private 5 acre sport horse farm available for 2020-2021 season; located just minutes from Wellington! This property boasts a new center-aisle barn featuring 17 stalls, grooms apartments, a 120x200 ft irrigated sand arena and 9 paddocks. Each stall has water and electric receptacles. There are 2 covered wash bays, a feed room with a steel roll up door, 2 large air-conditioned tack rooms each with an attached bathroom, and an air conditioned lounge with a kitchen and laundry. The barns second floor features 2 grooms quarters, a full bathroom, office, lounge and viewing room. Barn includes a total of 6 decks-providing endless views from any direction!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1483 E Road Unit S have any available units?
1483 E Road Unit S has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1483 E Road Unit S currently offering any rent specials?
1483 E Road Unit S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1483 E Road Unit S pet-friendly?
No, 1483 E Road Unit S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loxahatchee Groves.
Does 1483 E Road Unit S offer parking?
No, 1483 E Road Unit S does not offer parking.
Does 1483 E Road Unit S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1483 E Road Unit S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1483 E Road Unit S have a pool?
No, 1483 E Road Unit S does not have a pool.
Does 1483 E Road Unit S have accessible units?
No, 1483 E Road Unit S does not have accessible units.
Does 1483 E Road Unit S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1483 E Road Unit S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1483 E Road Unit S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1483 E Road Unit S has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1483 E Road Unit S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loxahatchee Groves 1 BedroomsLoxahatchee Groves 2 BedroomsLoxahatchee Groves 3 Bedrooms
Loxahatchee Groves Dog Friendly ApartmentsLoxahatchee Groves Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FL
Tamarac, FLTequesta, FLWestgate, FLOjus, FLLighthouse Point, FLHobe Sound, FLIves Estates, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity