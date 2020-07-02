1483 E Road Unit S

Amenities

Price is per stall per month with a minimum of 5 stalls. Entire barn available for rent for $70,000/season. Ultra-private 5 acre sport horse farm available for 2020-2021 season; located just minutes from Wellington! This property boasts a new center-aisle barn featuring 17 stalls, grooms apartments, a 120x200 ft irrigated sand arena and 9 paddocks. Each stall has water and electric receptacles. There are 2 covered wash bays, a feed room with a steel roll up door, 2 large air-conditioned tack rooms each with an attached bathroom, and an air conditioned lounge with a kitchen and laundry. The barns second floor features 2 grooms quarters, a full bathroom, office, lounge and viewing room. Barn includes a total of 6 decks-providing endless views from any direction!