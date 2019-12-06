355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a stylish, covered porch entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard is complete with ample amounts of open outdoor space, along with a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile flooring, plush carpeting, an open layout, lots of natural lighting, and a master bath with a relaxing garden tub and separate shower. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast bar, plenty of open space, lots of wooden cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!