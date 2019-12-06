All apartments in Loughman
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD

355 Thousand Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

355 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Loughman, FL 33896
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a stylish, covered porch entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard is complete with ample amounts of open outdoor space, along with a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile flooring, plush carpeting, an open layout, lots of natural lighting, and a master bath with a relaxing garden tub and separate shower. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast bar, plenty of open space, lots of wooden cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD have any available units?
355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loughman, FL.
What amenities does 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loughman.
Does 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 THOUSAND OAKS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

