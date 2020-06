Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing TOWNHOME for RENT at Lake Bluff at Town Center East!! Townhome is located in the city of Davenport, just minutes from Shopping, Restaurants and Disney World theme parks. Lake Bluff is a gated community that offers a resort style community pool. This property has a One car Garage with a 2 car Driveway. Schedule your private appointment today!