1231 Long Cove Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage media room pet friendly

Stunning Condo in Champions Club at Champions Gate! - This condo is located on the ground floor with an attached 1 car garage. Some of the features include high ceilings and tile throughout, carpeted bedrooms and interior laundry with washer and dryer. The gorgeous kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, bathroom with garden tub, separate walk-in shower and dual sinks with granite counter tops. Enjoy the conservation view from your screened-in patio. This gated community features tons of amenities including community pools, clubhouse, fitness center, theater, restaurant, pool bar, and more! Conveniently located near I-4, theme parks, restaurants and shopping. Property is available the first week of November. Pets are not allowed. Call Nicholas Wild to schedule a private showing 407-230-8005.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2626536)