All apartments in Loughman
Find more places like 1231 Long Cove Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loughman, FL
/
1231 Long Cove Loop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1231 Long Cove Loop

1231 Long Cove Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loughman
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1231 Long Cove Loop, Loughman, FL 33896
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stunning Condo in Champions Club at Champions Gate! - This condo is located on the ground floor with an attached 1 car garage. Some of the features include high ceilings and tile throughout, carpeted bedrooms and interior laundry with washer and dryer. The gorgeous kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, bathroom with garden tub, separate walk-in shower and dual sinks with granite counter tops. Enjoy the conservation view from your screened-in patio. This gated community features tons of amenities including community pools, clubhouse, fitness center, theater, restaurant, pool bar, and more! Conveniently located near I-4, theme parks, restaurants and shopping. Property is available the first week of November. Pets are not allowed. Call Nicholas Wild to schedule a private showing 407-230-8005.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2626536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Long Cove Loop have any available units?
1231 Long Cove Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loughman, FL.
What amenities does 1231 Long Cove Loop have?
Some of 1231 Long Cove Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Long Cove Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Long Cove Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Long Cove Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Long Cove Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Long Cove Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Long Cove Loop does offer parking.
Does 1231 Long Cove Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 Long Cove Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Long Cove Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1231 Long Cove Loop has a pool.
Does 1231 Long Cove Loop have accessible units?
No, 1231 Long Cove Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Long Cove Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Long Cove Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Long Cove Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Long Cove Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loughman 3 BedroomsLoughman Apartments with Balcony
Loughman Apartments with GymLoughman Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Loughman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSebring, FLPoinciana, FL
Auburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLMango, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida