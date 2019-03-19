115 Village Place

Amenities

Beautiful Condo Located a few minutes south of Disney World off I-4 near exit 58. This is a two bedroom, one bath beautifully appointed condo situated in a gated community near Disney attractions. Available for short term or long term rental. Here you can enjoy a peaceful and serene setting. Patio is fully refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and new carpeting throughout. Fully equipped laundry room off the kitchen . Cable, WiFi, free long distance telephone throughout U.S., Canada and Caribbean, internet. Fully equipped with linens, kitchen ware, appliances, etc. We are here to assist and make your dream vacation possible.