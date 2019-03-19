All apartments in Loughman
115 Village Place

115 Village Ct · No Longer Available
Location

115 Village Ct, Loughman, FL 33896
Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
carpet
Beautiful Condo Located a few minutes south of Disney World off I-4 near exit 58. This is a two bedroom, one bath beautifully appointed condo situated in a gated community near Disney attractions. Available for short term or long term rental. Here you can enjoy a peaceful and serene setting. Patio is fully refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and new carpeting throughout. Fully equipped laundry room off the kitchen . Cable, WiFi, free long distance telephone throughout U.S., Canada and Caribbean, internet. Fully equipped with linens, kitchen ware, appliances, etc. We are here to assist and make your dream vacation possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Village Place have any available units?
115 Village Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loughman, FL.
What amenities does 115 Village Place have?
Some of 115 Village Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Village Place currently offering any rent specials?
115 Village Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Village Place pet-friendly?
No, 115 Village Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loughman.
Does 115 Village Place offer parking?
No, 115 Village Place does not offer parking.
Does 115 Village Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Village Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Village Place have a pool?
No, 115 Village Place does not have a pool.
Does 115 Village Place have accessible units?
No, 115 Village Place does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Village Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Village Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Village Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Village Place does not have units with air conditioning.
