Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love coming to this charming home! Entering this lovely space you are greeted by an open kitchen view and ceramic tile flooring throughout. The spacious living area allows quick access to the covered patio in the backyard, great for relaxing or outdoor entertainment. The master bedroom includes a private bath that features a large vanity, a garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Make this home yours by applying today!