Longwood, FL
472 WINDING OAK LANE
Last updated March 25 2020 at 8:48 PM
1 of 11
472 WINDING OAK LANE
472 Winding Oak Lane
No Longer Available
Longwood
Location
472 Winding Oak Lane, Longwood, FL 32750
Inside, you'll find vinyl plank flooring and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes coordinating appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have any available units?
472 WINDING OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Longwood, FL
.
Is 472 WINDING OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
472 WINDING OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 WINDING OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Longwood
.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE offer parking?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
