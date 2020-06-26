All apartments in Longwood
Find more places like 472 WINDING OAK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
472 WINDING OAK LANE
Last updated March 25 2020 at 8:48 PM

472 WINDING OAK LANE

472 Winding Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longwood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

472 Winding Oak Lane, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Inside, you’ll find vinyl plank flooring and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes coordinating appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have any available units?
472 WINDING OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
Is 472 WINDING OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
472 WINDING OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 WINDING OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE offer parking?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 472 WINDING OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 WINDING OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779

Similar Pages

Longwood 1 BedroomsLongwood 2 Bedrooms
Longwood Apartments with BalconyLongwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Longwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College