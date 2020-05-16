All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:28 PM

601 RUSSELL STREET

601 Russell Street · (941) 383-5577
Location

601 Russell Street, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes. Plenty of under-house parking for 2 cars. This house is bright and has a sunny interior with open floor plan which combines living, dining, and kitchen. Ring doorbell activated for outside security.

Short walk to two of Longboat Key's historic restaurants for waterside dining,. 3 blocks to the boat launch, Intracoastal Waterway, Sarasota Bay, and Gulf of Mexico. 3 blocks to the beach and turquoise waters of the Gulf. This is a great vacation rental for your family and friends.

SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY THRU MARCH $5,000/month plus tax and fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 RUSSELL STREET have any available units?
601 RUSSELL STREET has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 RUSSELL STREET have?
Some of 601 RUSSELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 RUSSELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
601 RUSSELL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 RUSSELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 601 RUSSELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 601 RUSSELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 601 RUSSELL STREET does offer parking.
Does 601 RUSSELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 RUSSELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 RUSSELL STREET have a pool?
No, 601 RUSSELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 601 RUSSELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 601 RUSSELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 601 RUSSELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 RUSSELL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 RUSSELL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 RUSSELL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
