601 RUSSELL STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes. Plenty of under-house parking for 2 cars. This house is bright and has a sunny interior with open floor plan which combines living, dining, and kitchen. Ring doorbell activated for outside security.



Short walk to two of Longboat Key's historic restaurants for waterside dining,. 3 blocks to the boat launch, Intracoastal Waterway, Sarasota Bay, and Gulf of Mexico. 3 blocks to the beach and turquoise waters of the Gulf. This is a great vacation rental for your family and friends.



SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY THRU MARCH $5,000/month plus tax and fees.