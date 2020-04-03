All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

5393 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5393 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
NOVEMBER / DECEMBER OFF-SEASON BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL. Gorgeous Gulf views in this spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in the popular Longboat Terrace community. Enjoy magnificent views of the Gulf from the large screened lanai. Kitchen is well-outfitted and includes washer/dryer in unit with new stove. The kitchen and second bedroom have been expanded with a breakfast nook off the kitchen and the second bedroom has a cozy seating alcove. Flat screen TV in living room, Internet access and phone line in unit. Master bedroom has king bed, master bath en-suite with tub/shower and walk-in closet. Guest bedroom has twin beds with walk-in shower in guest bath off hallway. This beautiful well-maintained complex has on-site maintenance, heated pool, clubhouse with library and kitchen for get-togethers and fitness center. This popular beachfront community is directly across from the Centre Shops of Longboat Key with restaurants, shopping, bank, educational facility and UPS store.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5393 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity