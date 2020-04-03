4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool shuffle board

GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS - MONTHLY RENTAL AVAILABLE. Spacious Bayside 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo close to the beach. Sweeping Bay views from this quiet residence next to Bayside preserve with panoramic views of the mangroves and Sarasota Bay. Enjoy watching the beautiful sunrise from your lanai and viewing dolphin and manatee from this third floor location. Equipped with a stackable washer and dryer, this turnkey furnished home is ready for you to move in...just bring your bathing suit and clothes! Windward Bay is a great community and conveniently located mid-key. Some of the many community features include 2 pools, shuffleboard, fitness center, boat docks for a fee and dedicated beach access. PETS WELCOME up to 30 lb. Under building parking and it's own private storage for all of your overflow storage needs. MARCH 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE.