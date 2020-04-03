All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

4540 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
Location

4540 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-303 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS - MONTHLY RENTAL AVAILABLE. Spacious Bayside 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo close to the beach. Sweeping Bay views from this quiet residence next to Bayside preserve with panoramic views of the mangroves and Sarasota Bay. Enjoy watching the beautiful sunrise from your lanai and viewing dolphin and manatee from this third floor location. Equipped with a stackable washer and dryer, this turnkey furnished home is ready for you to move in...just bring your bathing suit and clothes! Windward Bay is a great community and conveniently located mid-key. Some of the many community features include 2 pools, shuffleboard, fitness center, boat docks for a fee and dedicated beach access. PETS WELCOME up to 30 lb. Under building parking and it's own private storage for all of your overflow storage needs. MARCH 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
