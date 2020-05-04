All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

3950 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3950 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
LUXURY ITALIAN VILLA DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM THE BEACH. WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL. Gorgeous Sunset views and warm tropical sunshine from this lovely Italian estate. Enjoy full Gulf vistas and listen to the surf while relaxing in light, bright home overlooking the sand and sea and only steps from the beach. Spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and living room, extra large family room with three en-suite bedrooms and individual balconies, a downstairs deluxe powder room with dual sinks and walk-in shower. 4-bedroom, 3-1/2 bath with king bed in master bedroom with master bath ensuite. Queen beds in guest bedrooms. Several balconies feature an open deck for sunbathing, entertaining and relaxing with friends directly across from the beach facing the Gulf. The back bedroom balcony overlooks the enclosed lanai with pool and spa. Two covered patios allow for sunbathing and soaking up the sunshine. The elegant enclosed lanai as well as front deck have outdoor Bose speakers wired to a network receiver to listen to music you can airplay from your phone. Exterior video cameras installed for security.

Professionally landscaped corner lot with an assortment of native tropical plants. Estate community association amenities include a 400 ft. private beach and Tiki hut with running water for showering plus a Bayside dock for boating, kayakers and fisherman. Home has free wireless Internet, cable, and HD Smart TV in Family Room and Media Room as well as another HDTV in the master bedroom. You can stream music wirelessly to most areas in the house including the back pool deck as well as upstairs balcony.

RENTAL RATES:
DECEMBER THRU APRIL $12,000/month plus tax and fees
MAY THRU NOVEMBER: $5,000 per week/$9,900 per month plus tax and fees

Prices shown are based on 6-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit.

Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($250), Booking fee ($50.00), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

PROPERTIES ARE UNAVAILABLE TO BE PREVIEWED DURING "HIGH SEASON." Photos on website are updated regularly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $9,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity