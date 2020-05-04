3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access media room

LUXURY ITALIAN VILLA DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM THE BEACH. WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL. Gorgeous Sunset views and warm tropical sunshine from this lovely Italian estate. Enjoy full Gulf vistas and listen to the surf while relaxing in light, bright home overlooking the sand and sea and only steps from the beach. Spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and living room, extra large family room with three en-suite bedrooms and individual balconies, a downstairs deluxe powder room with dual sinks and walk-in shower. 4-bedroom, 3-1/2 bath with king bed in master bedroom with master bath ensuite. Queen beds in guest bedrooms. Several balconies feature an open deck for sunbathing, entertaining and relaxing with friends directly across from the beach facing the Gulf. The back bedroom balcony overlooks the enclosed lanai with pool and spa. Two covered patios allow for sunbathing and soaking up the sunshine. The elegant enclosed lanai as well as front deck have outdoor Bose speakers wired to a network receiver to listen to music you can airplay from your phone. Exterior video cameras installed for security.



Professionally landscaped corner lot with an assortment of native tropical plants. Estate community association amenities include a 400 ft. private beach and Tiki hut with running water for showering plus a Bayside dock for boating, kayakers and fisherman. Home has free wireless Internet, cable, and HD Smart TV in Family Room and Media Room as well as another HDTV in the master bedroom. You can stream music wirelessly to most areas in the house including the back pool deck as well as upstairs balcony.



RENTAL RATES:

DECEMBER THRU APRIL $12,000/month plus tax and fees

MAY THRU NOVEMBER: $5,000 per week/$9,900 per month plus tax and fees



Prices shown are based on 6-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit.



Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($250), Booking fee ($50.00), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.



PROPERTIES ARE UNAVAILABLE TO BE PREVIEWED DURING "HIGH SEASON." Photos on website are updated regularly.