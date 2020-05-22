All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:33 AM

3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 730-1459
Location

3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A302 · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Stunning Portobello Vacation 2/2 Condo on Longboat Key. This beautiful condo provides easy and relaxed living with gorgeous direct gulf views. Full length screened lanai to enjoy the view. This totally renovated condo features luxurious and relaxed beach style décor, new windows and sliding glass doors, new laminate flooring and carpet, new stainless steel refrigerator (not pictured), three flat screen TVs with HD boxes and HD Extreme channel lineup, king size Master bed and guest bedroom provides two double beds, in unit washer and dryer for convenience. One assigned parking space and guest parking available for second car. WiFi and cable package are provided. Heated swimming pool, tennis court and boat dock located conveniently across the street on the bayside of the complex. Only 1/2 mile to Publix shopping and dining center and approximately 5 miles from fabulous St. Armand's Circle. Minimum one-month rental required. Sorry no pets permitted (no exceptions). Property has been rented thru Apr 2020 and Jan-Apr 2021 and is not available. No smoking permitted. Off Season ($4300). 12% sales and tourism taxes apply for any rental less than 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
