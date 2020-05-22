3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Stunning Portobello Vacation 2/2 Condo on Longboat Key. This beautiful condo provides easy and relaxed living with gorgeous direct gulf views. Full length screened lanai to enjoy the view. This totally renovated condo features luxurious and relaxed beach style décor, new windows and sliding glass doors, new laminate flooring and carpet, new stainless steel refrigerator (not pictured), three flat screen TVs with HD boxes and HD Extreme channel lineup, king size Master bed and guest bedroom provides two double beds, in unit washer and dryer for convenience. One assigned parking space and guest parking available for second car. WiFi and cable package are provided. Heated swimming pool, tennis court and boat dock located conveniently across the street on the bayside of the complex. Only 1/2 mile to Publix shopping and dining center and approximately 5 miles from fabulous St. Armand's Circle. Minimum one-month rental required. Sorry no pets permitted (no exceptions). Property has been rented thru Apr 2020 and Jan-Apr 2021 and is not available. No smoking permitted. Off Season ($4300). 12% sales and tourism taxes apply for any rental less than 6 months.