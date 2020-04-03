2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

BAY ISLES UPDATED SEASONAL (2-month term) VILLA RENTAL WITH LOVELY GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Enjoy elevated views that span the harbourside greens from the comfort of this 3BD/2BA villa residence positioned behind the private gates of Bay Isles. Spacious entry and foyer opens to a combined living and dining area which further leads into another volume sector of combined family room and kitchen space. Living and master bedroom front the golf course and offer balcony access with spacious garden views. Bedrooms two and three share a Jack and Jill-style bathroom and both offer walk in closets. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, fireplace, 2-car garage, community pool and spa just across the street and beach access thru the Bay Isles Beach Club where you can have a picnic and grill, partake in a volleyball game, enjoy the beach, which includes facilities and showers. Close to St. Armand's and Sarasota. Take advantage of this opportunity to live the good life on Longboat Key!