Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE

2115 Harbourside Dr · (941) 383-5577
Location

2115 Harbourside Dr, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1906 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
BAY ISLES UPDATED SEASONAL (2-month term) VILLA RENTAL WITH LOVELY GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Enjoy elevated views that span the harbourside greens from the comfort of this 3BD/2BA villa residence positioned behind the private gates of Bay Isles. Spacious entry and foyer opens to a combined living and dining area which further leads into another volume sector of combined family room and kitchen space. Living and master bedroom front the golf course and offer balcony access with spacious garden views. Bedrooms two and three share a Jack and Jill-style bathroom and both offer walk in closets. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, fireplace, 2-car garage, community pool and spa just across the street and beach access thru the Bay Isles Beach Club where you can have a picnic and grill, partake in a volleyball game, enjoy the beach, which includes facilities and showers. Close to St. Armand's and Sarasota. Take advantage of this opportunity to live the good life on Longboat Key!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
