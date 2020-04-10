1211 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

LONGBOAT KEY...PROMENADE...this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th floor has direct Gulf to Bay views. Renovated kitchen with wood cabinets, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Every room is impeccably decorated, split floor plan, walk in closets. Tile floors, carpet in the master bedroom. Assigned covered parking, concierge service, gated community, newly renovated amenities including fitness center, tennis courts, heated pool and spa, shuffleboard. Short distance to St. Armand's Circle and Downtown Sarasota. THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO AVAILABLE AS A SEASONAL RENTAL, 3 MONTHS MINIMUM AT $12,000 A MONTH.