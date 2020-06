104 TWIN SHORES BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

55+ COMMUNITY, NO PETS ALLOWED. (GULF TO BAY LIVING) TURNKEY FURNISHED, TENANT PAYS CABLE AND WIRELESS INTERNET. OWNER PAYS ALL WATER, TRASH AND PEST CONTROL. Available 9/25/2020.THIS BUILDING CONSTRUCTED IN 1950 BUT TOTALLY RENOVATED WITH NEW CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY IN 2010. A BOATER'S PARADISE, UNOBSTRUCTED WATER VIEWS ON DEEP SAILBOAT WATER, NO BRIDGES. THIS IS AN ISLAND PARADISE. PRIVATE DEEDED BEACH ACCESS. BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH VACATION VILLA ON BOATING WATER WITH FULL BAY VIEWS & 250 FEET OF PRIVATE POWDER SAND BEACH. VILLA FEATURES BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY AND IS A HIDDEN GEM LOCATED MID LONGBOAT KEY. VILLA HAS A PRIVATE PATIO, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, & WASHER/DRYER. ENJOY PEACEFULNESS, BEAUTIFUL VIEWS, TRANQUIL BREEZES, OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING, FISHING, SWIMMING OFF THE DOCK, & AN ACTIVE FRIENDLY COMMUNITY. JUMP ON THE BUS FOR SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ON ST ARMAND'S CIRCLE JUST MINUTES AWAY. LEASE A PRIVATE BOAT SLIP WITH UNIT OR SEPARATELY. BOAT SLIPS ARE 1ST COME 1ST SERVE. AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2020, SORRY NO PETS. GULF TO BAY PRIVET BEACH