3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
8333 Baywood Vista Dr
8333 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL
Large 4/2 Located In The Beautiful Rose Bay Subdivision - Fantastic well cared for home in the beautiful rose bay subdivision. This wonderful 4 bedroom home offers a very spacious interior (great for entertaining) with roomy floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
4750 PARK EDEN CIR
4750 Park Eden Circle, Lockhart, FL
Stunning Maitland area home for RENT! As you enter the house, you'll notice all the home has to offer. Boasting 10' Ceilings, four bedrooms all upstairs, upgraded spacious kitchen w/ custom cabinets and SS appliances. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7660 Forest City Road #119 Unit G, Bldg 10
7660 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1187 sqft
7660 Forest City Rd. Unit 119 - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile floors through out. The CONDOMINIUM unit features a dining room and large walk in closets. Hurry property won't be available long!!! - Net income must be 2.
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE
8368 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1805 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in upper scale Maitland community. This home has a great floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
166 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6138 Ranier Drive
6138 Ranier Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1314 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6564 Viewpoint Court
6564 Viewpoint Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
682 Acapulca Way
682 Acapulca Way, Seminole County, FL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
7567 Groveoak Drive
7567 Groveoak Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
7560 Groveoak Drive
7560 Groveoak Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
3000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258 Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2537 Maitland Crossing Way #108
2537 Maitland Crossing Way, Orange County, FL
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! BELLA TERRA!!! - This home features BRAND NEW flooring, renovated kitchen, high quality appliances and upgraded bathroom finishes! Enjoy your days on your screened in porch facing the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5613 Elon Drive
5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1218 sqft
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1527 Leeway Ave
1527 Leeway Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
Spacious ranch style home with a big fenced yard. No back yard neighbors, lots of privacy and unimpeded views of the green space. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Rosemont North
1 Unit Available
4741 PILGRIMS WAY
4741 Pilgrims Way, Orlando, FL
Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a formal dining room, stone wall fireplace in the living room, and family room with vaulted wood beam ceilings and a spacious kitchen with a separate cooktop. French doors lead to a large bonus room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Country Creek
1 Unit Available
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1807 sqft
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
7915 Chartreux Ln
7915 Chartreux Lane, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2042 sqft
Spacious single family home located in beautiful Maitland, FL. Will not last long! Rent includes lawn care. Home interior and exterior was recently painted and renovated! GORGEOUS single family home located in beautiful Maitland, FL. 4 bedrooms 2.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5925 Grand Coulee Road
5925 Grand Coulee Road, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1413 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Canyon Ridge!!! - Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3 bed 2 bath pool home in the Canyon Ridge neighborhood just west of Orlando. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
