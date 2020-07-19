7724 Mariah Court

Amenities

3/2 Home with Single Car Garage in Lockhart - Updated 3/2 home on a large corner lot. Tiled floors throughout, new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, large screened back porch, fenced back yard, and a single car garage. 1368 total square feet with 1018 under heat and air. Property is convenient to 441 and the 414. Please contact me to set up a time to view this unit.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Paul Lower

407-896-1200 ext 236

paullower@wmgi.net



