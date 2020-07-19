All apartments in Lockhart
7724 Mariah Court

7724 Mariah Court · No Longer Available
Location

7724 Mariah Court, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
3/2 Home with Single Car Garage in Lockhart - Updated 3/2 home on a large corner lot. Tiled floors throughout, new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, large screened back porch, fenced back yard, and a single car garage. 1368 total square feet with 1018 under heat and air. Property is convenient to 441 and the 414. Please contact me to set up a time to view this unit.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Paul Lower
407-896-1200 ext 236
paullower@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4773120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 Mariah Court have any available units?
7724 Mariah Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
What amenities does 7724 Mariah Court have?
Some of 7724 Mariah Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 Mariah Court currently offering any rent specials?
7724 Mariah Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 Mariah Court pet-friendly?
No, 7724 Mariah Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 7724 Mariah Court offer parking?
Yes, 7724 Mariah Court offers parking.
Does 7724 Mariah Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 Mariah Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 Mariah Court have a pool?
No, 7724 Mariah Court does not have a pool.
Does 7724 Mariah Court have accessible units?
No, 7724 Mariah Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 Mariah Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7724 Mariah Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7724 Mariah Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7724 Mariah Court does not have units with air conditioning.
