Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a17438007 ---- After registering, you will receive an access code to the lockbox to visit the home at the time of your choosing. We are currently only accepting section 8 applicants. This gorgeous home features a wide open layout and lots of natural light. The kitchen has been updated and there is carpet throughout the home. It sits on the first floor and has easy access to shopping and retail.